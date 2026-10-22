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FINANCE

Xinde Semi passes HK listing hearing

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Xinde Semi passes HK listing hearing. Photo Source: Sina
Xinde Semi passes HK listing hearing. Photo Source: Sina

Jiangsu Xinde Semiconductor Technology, a Chinese outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) service provider, passed its Hong Kong Stock Exchange listing hearing on Wednesday.

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For the four months ended April 30, 2026, the company posted revenue of 359.67 million yuan (HK$422.4 million), representing a 17.4 percent year‑on‑year increase. Its net loss stood at 161.9 million yuan, narrowing slightly from 163.6 million yuan in the same period a year earlier, while research and development expenses totalled 29.85 million yuan. 

Founded in September 2020, the company has been engaged in traditional and advanced semiconductor packaging businesses. According to Frost & Sullivan, in 2025, the firm ranked seventh among general‑purpose OSAT providers in China by revenue from advanced packaging and testing, holding a 0.6 percent market share.

Currently, the company holds 225 patents in the People’s Republic of China and has filed three Patent Cooperation Treaty applications, covering key areas such as packaging structures, methods, equipment, and testing systems.

Huatai Financial Holdings (Hong Kong) acts as the sole sponsor for the proposed listing.

 

Jiangsu Xinde Semiconductor TechnologyHKIPOOSAT

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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