On October 21, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning addressed concerns over Japan's critical rare earth supplies during a regular press conference. Responding to a recent Financial Times report indicating that Japan's reserves of yttrium could be depleted within months—prompting Tokyo to seek US assistance in urging Beijing to ease its export restrictions.

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Mao stated that China is enforcing export controls on Japan in strict accordance with the law. She explicitly justified these measures as necessary to halt Japan's "remilitarization and nuclear ambitions." Furthermore, Mao reiterated that Beijing's fundamental position on safeguarding the stability and security of the global critical mineral supply chains remains unchanged, emphasizing that all involved parties share a responsibility to play a constructive role in this effort.

Beijing limited exports of yttrium and other rare earths in April 2025 before formally tightening curbs on shipments to Japan in January 2026, and then again a month later, as a countermeasure against Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's remarks on Taiwan which sparked a row with Beijing since November 2025.

China is the world's main exporter f yttrium, used in specialty alloys employed in engines as well as coatings to shield against high temperatures.