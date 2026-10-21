China September youth jobless rate at 18%

China’s urban unemployment rate for youths was at 18 percent in September, improving from August’s 18.9 percent which had been the worst reading in 12 months, data released by the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

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The group consists of 16- to 24-year-olds, excluding students.

For people aged 25 to 29, the unemployment rate was 7.4 percent, down from 7.5 percent in August. The rate for 30- to 59-year-olds matched the August rate, at 3.9 percent.

Reuters