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FINANCE

China September youth jobless rate at 18%

FINANCE
41 mins ago
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People attend a job fair following the Lunar New Year holiday, in Beijing, China, February 23, 2024. REUTERS
People attend a job fair following the Lunar New Year holiday, in Beijing, China, February 23, 2024. REUTERS

China’s urban unemployment rate for youths was at 18 percent in September, improving from August’s 18.9 percent which had been the worst reading in 12 months, data released by the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

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The group consists of 16- to 24-year-olds, excluding students.

For people aged 25 to 29, the unemployment rate was 7.4 percent, down from 7.5 percent in August. The rate for 30- to 59-year-olds matched the August rate, at 3.9 percent.

Reuters

ChinayouthjoblessSeptember

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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