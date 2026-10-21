China condemns Florida arrest warrant for Cuba's Raul Castro

China denounced on Wednesday a Florida arrest warrant issued for former Cuban president Raul Castro, calling it an "abuse of judicial measures" by the United States.

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Castro, 95, is wanted on murder charges connected to the February 24, 1996, shooting down of two civilian aircraft from "Brothers to the Rescue", an organisation assisting Cubans fleeing to Florida by sea.

Florida's top prosecutor announced the warrant, which has been condemned by current Cuban leaders, on Monday.

China has close ties to Cuba, a communist state that has been suffering under a US energy blockade, with President Donald Trump's right-wing administration ramping up economic, political and legal pressure on the Caribbean island.

Beijing's foreign ministry urged Washington on Wednesday to cease "all forms of coercion and pressure against Cuba", when asked about Castro's arrest warrant at a news briefing.

"China has consistently opposed the abuse of judicial measures to exert pressure on Cuba, and firmly supports Cuba in safeguarding its national sovereignty and resisting foreign interference," ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told reporters.

"Comrade Raul is a highly respected leader of the Cuban Revolution who enjoys great prestige internationally," she added.

Relations between the United States and Cuba have been tense since the start of 2026, when US forces captured Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, a major ally of Havana.

China's foreign minister Wang Yi vowed in May to support Havana and confront "power politics and bullying" during talks with his Cuban counterpart in New York.

AFP