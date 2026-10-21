China signals intent to push back against cleantech tariffs at COP31

China wants the COP31 summit in Turkey next month to focus on what it calls the new problem for global climate action: tariffs against its clean technology.

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The 31st COP meeting, which begins in Antalya next month, should address issues like climate finance for the developing world as well as the “new problem” of unilateralism and protectionism, a common indirect criticism of US and EU trade policy, Li Gao, vice minister of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, told a press conference on Wednesday.

"We believe the conference should discuss in depth the old problems of developed countries’ insufficient emission reductions and insufficient financial support, as well as the new problem of unilateralism and protectionism undermining global collective efforts," he said.

China is by far the world’s largest producer of the solar panels, wind turbines, batteries and electric cars needed to cut emissions. However, that technology is increasingly seen as a threat, rather than an opportunity, for countries concerned about the competitive impact on their local industries.

The United States has imposed steep tariffs on Chinese solar and electric cars while the European Union has done the same for autos, imposed restrictions on some solar components and is investigating a major Chinese wind company for unfair trade.

Against a backdrop of "intensifying" geopolitical conflicts, the conference should discuss the free flow of green technology, said Li, who added that China would give a "firm response" to smears or attacks against it.

Other priorities for the conference should include a roadmap for a pledge made in 2024 to marshal US$300 billion of climate finance a year for the developing world, Li said.

Asked whether China supported Turkey’s push for a global agreement on electrification, Li said the objective was in line with Chinese policy but stopped short of explicitly supporting the push.

"We suggest the presidency continue to listen fully to views from all sides, seek the greatest common denominator, and work to win the broadest possible support."

Reuters