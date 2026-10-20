Chinese official says economy resilient but recovery momentum remains weak

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China’s economy has withstood pressure and continues to expand steadily, but the recovery foundation and momentum are relatively weak, an economic official at the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) told a press conference on Tuesday.
The comments were made following the release of better-than-expected economic growth data for the third quarter on Monday, as roaring exports offset consumers’ tight grip on their wallets.
Reuters