CATL bets on battery swapping to speed electrification of heavy trucks

Chinese battery maker CATL (3750) unveiled on Tuesday a new generation of batteries for heavy-duty trucks and said it would expand its battery-swapping network, betting the technology can help overcome barriers to electrifying long-haul freight.

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The world's largest battery maker said its Tianxing II platform includes lighter, thinner and chassis-mounted battery designs for different truck applications, while its Qiji swapping system can replace a truck battery in about five minutes.

CATL aims to build 900 heavy-truck swapping stations in China by the end of this year and 2,000 by 2027, with a longer-term goal of 10,000 stations, Yang Jun, head of CATL's battery-swapping business, said.

The company said heavy-truck electrification globally remains below 10 percent, leaving substantial room for growth as governments seek to curb emissions from freight transport.

The launch comes as battery makers and truck manufacturers race to extend driving range and cut charging times. However, high vehicle costs, the weight of large battery packs and limited availability of megawatt-capable chargers remain obstacles to wider use of electric trucks on long-haul routes.

Gao Huan, chief technology officer for CATL's China passenger and commercial vehicle businesses, said battery swapping was a more suitable solution for heavy trucks than pursuing ever-faster charging speeds.

"For heavy trucks, battery swapping is the only solution for pursuing ultimate energy-replenishment efficiency," Gao said.

Higher charging currents generate more heat and energy losses, particularly as truck battery packs become larger, Gao said.

CATL said its long-range Tianxing II version has a 760-kilowatt-hour battery pack and a range of more than 600 km (373 miles). CATL also said it had developed new standardised battery-swap blocks, which it said reduce component numbers by 52 percent and lower costs by 15 percent from its existing products.

In September, CATL signed a preliminary agreement with DHL Group to develop "green freight corridors" in Europe. The companies will work with vehicle manufacturers on electric trucks for logistics operations, CATL said earlier.

Reuters