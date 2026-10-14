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INTERNATIONAL
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CHINA

China says new bridge to N. Korea will spur trade, exchanges

CHINA
14 mins ago
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Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP In this photo taken on January 11, 2018, the New Yalu River vehicle bridge is seen over the Yalu river between the North Korean town of Sinuiju and Dandong in China's northeast Liaoning province.
Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP In this photo taken on January 11, 2018, the New Yalu River vehicle bridge is seen over the Yalu river between the North Korean town of Sinuiju and Dandong in China's northeast Liaoning province.

China confirmed that a new bridge to North Korea would open Thursday, saying it would enhance trade and the movement of people between the Asian giant and its isolated, poor neighbour.

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"The New Yalu River Bridge is an important facility for connectivity between the two countries. Its opening will further promote economic and trade exchanges and the movement of people between the two countries, and enhance the well-being of the two peoples," foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a regular briefing on Wednesday.

AFP

Chinanew bridgeNorth Koreatradeexchanges

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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