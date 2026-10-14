China says new bridge to N. Korea will spur trade, exchanges

Read More
Visa gets approval to prepare for domestic business in China
13-10-2026 13:42 HKT
Trump says he does not believe China and Russia are helping Iran 'at all'
13-10-2026 13:20 HKT
China confirmed that a new bridge to North Korea would open Thursday, saying it would enhance trade and the movement of people between the Asian giant and its isolated, poor neighbour.
"The New Yalu River Bridge is an important facility for connectivity between the two countries. Its opening will further promote economic and trade exchanges and the movement of people between the two countries, and enhance the well-being of the two peoples," foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a regular briefing on Wednesday.
AFP