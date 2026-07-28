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FINANCE

Sun Life launches Private Wealth platform targeting high-net-worth clients

FINANCE
1 hour ago

by

Raine Fung

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Sujoy Ghosh (left) and Clement Lam (right).
Sujoy Ghosh (left) and Clement Lam (right).

Sun Life announced on Tuesday the launch of Sun Life Private Wealth, an integrated platform supporting high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients to build, preserve and transfer wealth across generations.

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Sun Life’s 2025 legacy planning research found that 67 percent of HNW respondents in Singapore and 44 percent of HNW respondents in Hong Kong are concerned their wealth may not be preserved beyond their children’s generation, and around 90 percent have shown demand for professional advice.

The new integrated platform addresses such concerns by providing personalized solutions to address the complex needs of high net worth clients, according to Clement Lam Ka-yin, chief executive of Sun Life Hong Kong. Clients can access premium offerings and specialists such as premier medical and family concierge services. 

The company opened a new office in Dubai earlier this year, according to Sujoy Ghosh, chief executive of Sun Life Private Wealth. Currently, the Private Wealth team has 400 employees in seven locations worldwide, namely Hong Kong, Singapore, Dubai, Bermuda, Canada, the United States, and Ireland. 

“As the needs of wealthy clients become increasingly international and interconnected, we recognized the need to evolve the way we serve them,” said Ghosh. 

The company’s launch comes as private wealth continues to grow across global markets. 

Global high-net-worth individuals' wealth rose 8.7 percent to US$98.3 trillion (HK$770.86 trillion) in 2025, with Asia Pacific seeing the highest regional growth at 10.5 percent. Cross-border wealth also rose 8.4 percent globally in 2025 to US$15.7 trillion, according to Capgemini’s World Wealth Report 2026. 

Hong Kong is now home to 18,290 ultra-high-net-worth individuals, a 11.3 percent rise year on year in June 2025, making it the second highest worldwide, after New York, according to the Altrata World Ultra Wealth Report 2025.

Sun Lifeinsurancewealth management

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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