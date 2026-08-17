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FINANCE

i-Cable rebrands to CTF Media & Entertainment

FINANCE
1 hour ago

by

Effie Zhang

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i-Cable to rebrand as CTF Media & Entertainment following unanimous shareholder nod. AP
i-Cable to rebrand as CTF Media & Entertainment following unanimous shareholder nod. AP

i-Cable Communications Limited (1097) held its general meeting on Monday, where 100 percent of shareholders voted to change the company name to “CTF Media & Entertainment Limited”.

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The company will use the new name after obtaining approval from the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong. The company stated this change of the listed company’s name will not affect its direct-to-consumer business brands, such as “HOY” and “i-Cable News”, and regarding the broadband business, it will also continue to use the “i-Cable” brand.

Chief executive and executive director Wong Nga-fan said the rebranding signifies the group's formal integration into the Chow Tai Fook system. She pointed out that this alignment will unlock business synergies and competitive advantages to drive future profitability.  

Wong added that the new name reflects the group's future direction, expanding beyond traditional telecom and media networks to include entertainment elements like mega-events, concerts, sports and the fan economy. 

The group intends to generate new revenue streams by combining these offline interactive businesses with Chow Tai Fook's jewelry retail operations and managed venues, such as the Kai Tak Sports Park and the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, she said.

i-CablerebrandCTF Media & Entertainment

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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