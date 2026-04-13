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FINANCE

Sun Life Hong Kong's annualized premium equivalent jumps by 46pc last year as agent number grows

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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From left: Clement Lam, chief executive, Sun Life Hong Kong, Manjit Singh, Sun Life Asia president, David Broom, chief client and distribution officer, Asia, and Benjamin Deng, Asia asset management president. Sun Life
From left: Clement Lam, chief executive, Sun Life Hong Kong, Manjit Singh, Sun Life Asia president, David Broom, chief client and distribution officer, Asia, and Benjamin Deng, Asia asset management president. Sun Life

Sun Life Hong Kong’s annualized premium equivalent jumped by 46 percent to HK$11.9 billion last year as the number of financial advisors soared by 25 percent in the year, its chief executive said. 

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The insurer had over 3,500 agents as of the end of December, which boosted its policy sales by 56 percent in 2025, Clement Lam said.

Sun Life targets to further increase its agent number to over 4,000 this year and 5,000 by 2027 as it sees huge opportunities, especially for the high-net-wealth market, he said.

New policies from such a group of clients, whose policies have a first-year premium of over HK$10 million, grew by 57 percent last year, Lam said. 

Still, he expects the growth to slow down a bit this year amid the Middle East tension and competition in the industry. 

Lam said the eMPF Platform has lowered the fee by up to 24 percent, and that Sun Life plans to launch more new products for the pension fund in the future. 

He said AI has become a strategic priority for the company, and it is designing Al-led workflows for underwriting and claims to reduce manual touchpoints and accelerate decisions.

 

Sun LifeHong Kongpremiumannualized

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