Paul Chan to leave for IMF and WBG annual meetings in Thailand on Thursday

Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po will depart for Bangkok, Thailand, on Thursday morning to attend the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (WBG) as a member of the Chinese delegation.

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Chan will attend the plenary session of the annual meetings on Friday, and a roundtable co-organised by the IMF and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority to explore investment and financing opportunities in the Hong Kong market for economies in the Middle East and Central Asia. Chan will outline how Hong Kong can leverage the strengths of its financial markets and professional services to meet these economies' investment and financing needs, and foster cross-border financial co-operation.

Chan is scheduled to meet with financial officials from various economies and senior executives of the IMF, the WBG and international financial firms to exchange views on the global and regional economic and financial situations; and introduce the latest developments and opportunities in Hong Kong's financial services sector to strengthen ties and foster further co-operation.

Additionally, Chan will take part in dialogue sessions organised respectively by Bloomberg and the Atlantic Council to exchange views on Hong Kong's economy, offshore yuan business, technological and financial innovation, and the global economic and trade landscape.

Chan will return on October 17. During his absence, Deputy Financial Secretary Michael Wong Wai-lun, will act as Financial Secretary.