Hong Kong moves to enact double tax avoidance treaties with six nations

Hong Kong will move to implement comprehensive double taxation avoidance agreements with six countries, including Norway, as the city seeks to promote bilateral trade and investment, the government said in a statement on Wednesday.

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The Chief Executive in Council made six orders on October 6 covering pacts signed with Barbados, Jordan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Maldives, Norway, and Rwanda, the government said.

The orders will be gazetted on Friday and tabled at the Legislative Council on October 21 for negative vetting. The treaties will take effect once Hong Kong and the respective jurisdictions conclude their formal ratification processes.

The agreements ensure that residents of Hong Kong and the relevant tax jurisdictions will not be subject to double taxation on the same income, and enable investors to assess more effectively the potential tax burden arising from their cross-border economic activities, a spokesperson for the Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau said.

Hong Kong inked the deals with the Maldives, Jordan, Rwanda, and Norway across 2025, followed by agreements with the Kyrgyz Republic and Barbados in March 2026.

The move brings Hong Kong's total network of comprehensive double taxation agreements to 60 jurisdictions, with 15 secured under the current government.