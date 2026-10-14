logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Hong Kong moves to enact double tax avoidance treaties with six nations

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Buildings stand in Hong Kong, China February 24, 2025. REUTERS
Buildings stand in Hong Kong, China February 24, 2025. REUTERS

Hong Kong will move to implement comprehensive double taxation avoidance agreements with six countries, including Norway, as the city seeks to promote bilateral trade and investment, the government said in a statement on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Chief Executive in Council made six orders on October 6 covering pacts signed with Barbados, Jordan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Maldives, Norway, and Rwanda, the government said.

The orders will be gazetted on Friday and tabled at the Legislative Council on October 21 for negative vetting. The treaties will take effect once Hong Kong and the respective jurisdictions conclude their formal ratification processes.

The agreements ensure that residents of Hong Kong and the relevant tax jurisdictions will not be subject to double taxation on the same income, and enable investors to assess more effectively the potential tax burden arising from their cross-border economic activities, a spokesperson for the Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau said.

Hong Kong inked the deals with the Maldives, Jordan, Rwanda, and Norway across 2025, followed by agreements with the Kyrgyz Republic and Barbados in March 2026.

The move brings Hong Kong's total network of comprehensive double taxation agreements to 60 jurisdictions, with 15 secured under the current government.

 

Hong Kongdouble taxavoidancetreaties

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
HKEX.
Hong Kong shares fall slightly at close, Meituan up 6pc
FINANCE
2 hours ago
This photo taken on June 19, 2024 shows the phase II project of Zhangpu wind farm in southeast China's Fujian Province. XINHUA
HK's first insurance-linked securities to back mainland wind farms 'go global'
FINANCE
3 hours ago
HKEX.
Hong Kong stocks rise slightly by noon
FINANCE
7 hours ago
HKEX
Hang Seng Index dips at open
FINANCE
9 hours ago
Hui (second right) learning from the chief executive of Argor-Heraeus SA refinery, Robin Kolvenbach (first right), about the metal properties and market demand of gold and silver during a tour at the refinery during his visit to world-leading gold refineries in Ticino, Switzerland, on October 7. ISD
HK to launch gold trading pilot courses this year to ease talent shortage: Christopher Hui
FINANCE
13-10-2026 17:33 HKT
Paul Chan. Photo from Information Services Department.
Hong Kong's value goes beyond red-hot IPO market: Paul Chan
FINANCE
13-10-2026 17:23 HKT
HKEX.
Hong Kong shares end higher, lifted by banks
FINANCE
13-10-2026 16:33 HKT
Staff members pose with Vincent van Gogh's "Chataigniers en fleurs" (Chestnut Trees in Blossom) at a media preview ahead of its auction in New York, at Sotheby's in Hong Kong, China, October 13, 2026. REUTERS/Joyce Zhou
Hundreds queue in Hong Kong to glimpse Van Gogh painting unseen in public for 60 years
WORLD
13-10-2026 16:15 HKT
Clara Chan at the Global Youth Powerhouse Summit 2026 on October 5. File photo
HKIC launches first full-time internship program, applications close November 3
FINANCE
13-10-2026 15:46 HKT
A man holds a child as he stands near a screen showing a promotion for the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting, at the Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport, in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China September 28, 2026. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Taiwan finance minister to attend APEC meeting in Hong Kong
CHINA
13-10-2026 12:27 HKT
(From right) Martin Lee, Kim Jones and Lee's wife Cathy Chui Lee.
Kim Jones to open first global flagship at Henderson's Central Yards in 2027
NEWS
23 hours ago
13-year-old girl found dead after hanging in Yau Ma Tei flat
NEWS
16 hours ago
logo
(Video) KOL claims she was secretly filmed in Central, confronts man after finding no photos on his phone
SOCIAL BUZZ
15 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.