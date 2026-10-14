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FINANCE

HK's first insurance-linked securities to back mainland wind farms 'go global'

FINANCE
43 mins ago
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This photo taken on June 19, 2024 shows the phase II project of Zhangpu wind farm in southeast China's Fujian Province. XINHUA
This photo taken on June 19, 2024 shows the phase II project of Zhangpu wind farm in southeast China's Fujian Province. XINHUA

PICC Property and Casualty Company issued its inaugural US$12 million (HK$94 million) insurance-linked securities (ILS), in the form of “sidecar,” in Hong Kong on Wednesday, offering protection to quota-share reinsurance for Chinese mainland offshore wind farm properties.

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Christopher Hui Ching-yu, Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, said the ILS and captive insurance can help enterprises to spread and manage risks when “going global.”

“We expect this combination of financial policy measures will allow enterprises to leverage Hong Kong as a safe haven for 'going global' with greater ease of mind,” Hui said.

A "sidecar" is an ILS structure that allows investors to provide capital to support a specific insurance or reinsurance portfolio. 

Typically capitalized through equity or debt instruments such as preference shares or participating notes, it enables investors to share premiums, claims, and underwriting results with the sponsor on a quota-share basis for a designated portfolio.

Hui said the government will continue to work with the Insurance Authority to promote ILS, as advocated in the 2026 Policy Address, to narrow the protection gap for catastrophe and other specialty risks, and review investor restrictions to invigorate the ILS fund trading market.

The government will also explore legislative amendments to introduce a “protected cell company” structure that helps further reduce ILS issuance costs to attract companies of various scales to choose Hong Kong as a base for managing group or regional risks, Hui added.

Clement Cheung Wan-ching, chief executive of the IA, said riding on policy support from the National Financial Regulatory Administration, the ILS issuance demonstrates Hong Kong’s determination and commitment to develop into a global risk management center.

Cheung said the IA will also facilitate the introduction of the “protected cell company” structure and review the existing definition of eligible ILS investors for a more vibrant trading market.

Since the ILS regulatory regime was established and the pilot grant scheme launched in 2021, seven catastrophe bonds and one "sidecar" have been issued in Hong Kong, raising about HK$6.3 billion in total, providing protection against catastrophe and other specialty risks on the Chinese Mainland and overseas.
 

PICC Property and Casualty CompanyHong Konginsurance-linked securitiessidecarInsurance Authority

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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