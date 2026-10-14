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FINANCE

China September new bank loans jump more than expected on stimulus, seasonal boost

FINANCE
17 mins ago
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Chinese 100 yuan banknotes are seen in this picture illustration created in Shanghai on January 17 , 2011. REUTERS
Chinese 100 yuan banknotes are seen in this picture illustration created in Shanghai on January 17 , 2011. REUTERS

New bank lending in China rose more than expected in September, rebounding sharply from a weak August as policymakers stepped up targeted monetary support for the slowing economy.

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Chinese banks extended 1.08 trillion yuan in new loans in September, beating expectations and rising sharply from August's 60 billion yuan, according to Reuters calculations based on data from the People's Bank of China on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected September new yuan loans would reach 975 billion yuan, compared with 1.29 trillion yuan a year earlier. Chinese lenders typically accelerate credit issuance toward quarter-end to meet internal targets.

The central bank does not provide monthly breakdowns. Reuters calculated the September figures based on the bank's January-September data, compared with the January-August figure.

The pickup in lending suggests Beijing's latest stimulus push may be gaining traction, but weak overall credit growth points to still-sluggish demand from households and businesses.

Investors are now looking to third-quarter GDP data for signs that the economy, weighed down by the property slump and weak consumer confidence, is beginning to stabilise.

Outstanding yuan loans rose 4.8 percent from a year earlier, a record low, and down from 4.9 percent in August, against analysts' expectations of 4.8 percent.

New loans issued by Chinese banks totalled 11.52 trillion yuan in the first nine months of this year, down from 14.75 trillion yuan in the same period last year.

In late September, the government unveiled measures to spur growth, including targeted rate cuts and mortgage subsidies. Fitch Ratings said the policy package should modestly improve credit transmission, but it is unlikely to materially lift broader credit demand or alter the property sector's weak trajectory.

Policymakers have pledged to step up policy support to help meet an annual target of 4.5 percent to 5 percent. GDP growth slowed in the second quarter to a 3-1/2-year low, as weak investment and household consumption overshadowed strength in manufacturing and exports.

China is set to release third-quarter GDP data on October 19.

Broad M2 money supply in September expanded 7.2 percent from a year earlier, according to the central bank data, an 18-month low, and below analysts' forecast of 7.4 percent in a Reuters poll. M2 expanded 7.5 percent in August.

The narrower M1 money supply grew 3.2 percent year-on-year, compared with 4.1 percent in August.

Outstanding total social financing — a broad measure of credit and liquidity — rose 7.1 percent in September from a year earlier, down from 7.2 percent in August. Any acceleration in government bond issuance could boost such financing.

Reuters

 

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