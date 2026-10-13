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INTERNATIONAL
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CHINA

China sentences to death Myanmar scam clan members

CHINA
1 hour ago
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A general view of Shwe Kokko city, a casino, entertainment and tourism complex in Myanmar, seen from Thailand's side of the border, after Thailand cut electricity, internet and fuel supplies to five border areas in Myanmar, in an effort to curb scam centers, amid growing pressure on the illegal compounds that have ensnared vast numbers of multinational victims, in Mae Sot District, Tak province, Thailand, February 19, 2025. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
A general view of Shwe Kokko city, a casino, entertainment and tourism complex in Myanmar, seen from Thailand's side of the border, after Thailand cut electricity, internet and fuel supplies to five border areas in Myanmar, in an effort to curb scam centers, amid growing pressure on the illegal compounds that have ensnared vast numbers of multinational victims, in Mae Sot District, Tak province, Thailand, February 19, 2025. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

A Chinese court sentenced three members of a criminal gang to death on Tuesday for operating a network of brutal scam centres in Myanmar's Kokang region on the border with China, while jailing dozens more.

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China has stepped up cooperation with Southeast Asian nations to crack down on a vast industry that has flourished in the region in recent years to fleece people out of billions of dollars.

Those conducting the online scams are sometimes willing con artists, and other times trafficked foreign nationals -- many Chinese -- tricked themselves into work and held in prison-like compounds.

Quanzhou Intermediate People's Court said in a statement on Tuesday that it had sentenced Wei Huairen, Chen Dawei, and Liao Jingfang to death for their involvement in the "Wei family criminal gang".

The gang was involved in crimes including drug trafficking, organising prostitution, operating illegal casinos, telecommunications fraud, and the murder of at least two Chinese citizens, the court said.

Wei Huairen was identified as one of the group's leaders and found guilty of several crimes including murder, the court said.

The gang's operations netted more than 12.2 billion yuan ($1.8 billion).

Another three gang members were handed life sentences, while 55 more were given prison terms ranging from 24 years to three years and three months, the court said.

Analysts describe the Wei clan as one of the "four families" running crime syndicates in Kokang.

China's state broadcaster CCTV on Tuesday called them the "most violent criminal force in northern Myanmar", having created an "iron triangle of political, military, and business criminal activities".

It described the gang as operating 14 "large-scale" scam compounds and luring "large numbers" of Chinese to Myanmar through fake promises of high wages.

Police had also discovered remains of victims bound with iron chains and with bullet holes in their skulls, CCTV said.

Members of the Wei family were first indicted in October 2025.

In January, China executed 11 people, including members of the "Ming family criminal gang".

The following month, four members of the notorious Bai clan were executed for crimes including "fraud, intentional homicide, intentional injury, kidnapping, extortion".

Chinasentenced to deathMyanmarscamclan members

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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