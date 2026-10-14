logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA

Kamala Harris warns window closing for AI safeguards, urges US-China cooperation

CHINA
3 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Former vice president of the United States, Kamala Harris speaks at the 10th annual Austrian World Summit, in Vienna, Austria, June 16, 2026. REUTERS/Lisa Leutner
Former vice president of the United States, Kamala Harris speaks at the 10th annual Austrian World Summit, in Vienna, Austria, June 16, 2026. REUTERS/Lisa Leutner

Former US Vice President Kamala Harris urged governments and technology companies on Wednesday to urgently put safeguards in place for artificial intelligence, warning that the window for containing its gravest risks was closing.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

"If we are to have any guardrails and safeguards, they have to be at the table," Harris said of AI developers during an appearance at South Korea's Asan Institute for Policy Studies.

"My concern is that the window is shutting."

Harris said governments and companies must act immediately against what she described as three existential dangers from AI - cybersecurity threats, AI-enabled weapons and systems escaping human control.

She also urged the United States to engage China on international rules and standards for AI, saying their broader strategic rivalry should not preclude cooperation on shared risks.

"There is room for cooperation where our interests are aligned," Harris said, calling for "healthy and robust competition, but not conflict."

Harris criticised what she called US President Donald Trump's "erratic tariffs" and their punitive nature, before warning against a transactional approach that cost the US global influence.

"The question is, are we thinking only about the short term, or do we also value and appreciate the significance of an investment for long-term gain?"

Harris praised South Korean investment in US shipbuilding, semiconductors, electric vehicles and clean energy, calling it "immensely significant and valued".

She also called for renewed US commitment to South Korea, saying growing cooperation among North Korea, Russia, China and Iran was very concerning and meant the allies must strengthen deterrence.

The former vice president has been campaigning for Democratic candidates ahead of the 2026 US midterm elections as she weighs another White House bid.

She said Democrats would win a majority in the House of Representatives and had a "very good shot" at taking the Senate, potentially giving Congress a stronger voice on domestic and foreign policy, including the war with Iran.

Asked whether she would again seek the presidency in 2028, Harris said: "I'm still thinking about it. I haven’t decided yet."

Reuters

Kamala Harrisclosing windowAIsafeguardsUSChinacooperation

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP In this photo taken on January 11, 2018, the New Yalu River vehicle bridge is seen over the Yalu river between the North Korean town of Sinuiju and Dandong in China's northeast Liaoning province.
China says new bridge to N. Korea will spur trade, exchanges
CHINA
16 mins ago
A drone view shows the European Union flags outside the European Commission headquarters, known as the Berlaymont building in Brussels, Belgium, April 29, 2026. REUTERS/Yves Herman
EU seeks closer Vietnam ties on critical minerals in China hedge, documents show
CHINA
1 hour ago
A hooded man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
US targets network funneling IT earnings to North Korea
WORLD
4 hours ago
The New Yalu River Bridge designed to connect China's Dandong New Zone and North Korea's Sinuiju, as seen from Dandong, Liaoning province, China October 5, 2026. Picture taken with a mobile phone. REUTERS/Mandy Leong
China-North Korea bridge to open on October 15
CHINA
4 hours ago
Cargo ships and containers are seen at the container terminal of Nanjing Port, in China’s eastern Jiangsu province early on September 8, 2026. (Photo by CN-STR / AFP) / CHINA OUT
China's September exports blow past forecasts, imports accelerate
FINANCE
5 hours ago
FILE PHOTO: Visitors stand near a sign of artificial intelligence at an AI robot booth at Security China, an exhibition on public safety and security, in Beijing, China June 7, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo/File Photo
Why AI makes computer worms harder to stop
WORLD
6 hours ago
A view of the Monetary Authority of Singapore's headquarters in Singapore June 28, 2017. Picture taken June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Singapore keeps monetary policy unchanged, surprising analysts
FINANCE
6 hours ago
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York on July 23, 2026. AFP
S&P 500 opens lower after bank earnings; chips weigh
FINANCE
18 hours ago
The booth of Qwen at the 2026 Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, March 2, 2026. Xinhua/Cheng Min
Alibaba unveils new AI glasses
INNOVATION
20 hours ago
The BYD logo on an ATTO 3 EVO vehicle during a media driving event of Chinese carmaker BYD (Build Your Dreams) in Hamburg, Germany, March 19, 2026. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo
China's carmakers expand their presence in Europe
CHINA
21 hours ago
(From right) Martin Lee, Kim Jones and Lee's wife Cathy Chui Lee.
Kim Jones to open first global flagship at Henderson's Central Yards in 2027
NEWS
20 hours ago
13-year-old girl found dead after hanging in Yau Ma Tei flat
NEWS
13 hours ago
Ex-Cyberport entrepreneurship head among 6 charged by ICAC over $20m tech subsidy fraud
NEWS
13-10-2026 01:21 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.