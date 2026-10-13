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INTERNATIONAL
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CHINA

China's carmakers expand their presence in Europe

CHINA
1 hour ago
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The BYD logo on an ATTO 3 EVO vehicle during a media driving event of Chinese carmaker BYD (Build Your Dreams) in Hamburg, Germany, March 19, 2026. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo
The BYD logo on an ATTO 3 EVO vehicle during a media driving event of Chinese carmaker BYD (Build Your Dreams) in Hamburg, Germany, March 19, 2026. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo

Chinese automakers are expanding in Europe, betting on their competitive pricing and advanced technology to break into a market traditionally dominated by European and American brands, amid a global shift towards electric vehicles.

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This expansion has stoked trade tensions between Brussels and Beijing, including a row over EU tariffs on Chinese-made EVs. The European Union recently announced a deal with China to curb imports of Chinese hybrid vehicles into the bloc.

The following Chinese carmakers have expanded their footprint in Europe.


BYD:

BYD 002594.SZ, the world's largest EV seller, accounted for 2.5% of total car registrations, ‌a proxy for sales, in the European Union, Britain and the European Free Trade Association between January and August, data from the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association showed.

The company aims to build two more plants in Europe, its executive vice president Stella Li said on the sidelines of the Paris auto show, adding that France could be a possible location.

BYD, which expects to start assembling cars at its new plant in Hungary in the fourth quarter of this year, aims to be able to produce all of its EVs for the continent locally by 2028, Li told Reuters at the 2025 IAA Mobility car show in Munich.

CHANGAN:

Changan 000625.SZ is in active talks with European manufacturers on producing cars in Europe, its president Zhao Fei said on October 12.

He added the company hoped to produce its first car in Europe in early 2027 and will announce a factory location and local partners by the end of 2026.

CHERY:

Chery 9973.HK operates in Europe through its eponymous brand and subsidiaries Jaecoo, Jetour and Omoda. It made up 2.3% of total registrations in Europe in January-August.

The company has a 40% stake in a joint venture with Spanish carmaker EBRO to manufacture vehicles at a former Nissan plant in Barcelona.

Chery plans to start production there at the end of this year or the first quarter of 2027, EBRO chair Rafael Ruiz told reporters in May, adding the targeted production level of up to 30,000 cars this year could include Chery models.

FAW:

FAW's 000800.SZ luxury automaker Hongqi is in talks with Stellantis <STLA.MI> to build vehicles at one of the Fiat-to-Jeep owner's Spanish plants as it expands in Europe, five sources familiar with the matter said in April.

The company plans to launch more than a dozen EV and hybrid models in Europe by 2028.

GEELY:

Geely is established in Europe through its eponymous brand as well as Lotus, Volvo Cars VOLCARb.ST, Polestar PSNY.O, LEVC, Lynk & Co and Zeekr. It also owns 50% of carmaker Smart, with the Mercedes-Benz Group MBGn.DE owning the other half.

Through all these brands, Geely has become the biggest Chinese carmaker in Europe, accounting for 3.1% of total registrations on the continent in January-August.

In July, it said it will build two electric SUVs at a Ford Motor F.N factory in Spain under a joint venture 66%-owned by Ford and 34% by Geely, with the first vehicles expected to roll off the plant's production line in 2028.

LEAPMOTOR:

Leapmotor 9863.HK and Stellantis plan to start joint car production in Europe, with two models to be built in Spain, deepening their tie-up from distribution into manufacturing, the Franco-Italian carmaker said in May.

Stellantis plans to build small electric vehicles at its factory in Italy, based on the e-car platform being developed together with Leapmotor, the company's chief technology officer Ned Curic said.

Leapmotor's January-August sales in Europe accounted for 0.8% of the region's total registrations.

SAIC:

SAIC Motor 600104.SS is the third-biggest Chinese carmaker in Europe, accounting for 2.5% of the continent's total registrations in January-August. The sales come from its MG Motor brand as well as from Maxus.

The company plans to set up a car factory in Spain's northwestern region of Galicia that would be its first production facility in the EU, the regional government said in June.

XPENG:

EV startup Xpeng 9868.HK is in talks with Volkswagen VOWG.DE and other automakers about buying a factory in Europe, the Financial Times reported in May.

Reuters

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