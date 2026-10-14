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FINANCE

Tencent prices US$1.8 billion, 26 billion yuan notes under MTN programme

FINANCE
6 mins ago
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A logo of Tencent at an exhibition center during organized media tour in Hohhot, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, China, June 11, 2026. REUTERS
A logo of Tencent at an exhibition center during organized media tour in Hohhot, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, China, June 11, 2026. REUTERS

Tencent (0700) said on Wednesday it had priced US$1.8 billion (HK$14.04 billion) of US dollar notes and 26 billion yuan (HK$30.49 billion) of yuan-denominated notes under its global medium-term note (MTN) programme.

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The technology giant said the proceeds, after fees and commissions, were expected to total about US$1.79 billion and 25.89 billion yuan, respectively, and would be used for general corporate purposes.

The offering comprises US$1.3 billion of notes due in 2036 carrying a 6.1 percent coupon and US$500 million of notes due in 2046 carrying a 6.75 percent coupon.

Tencent also priced 20 billion yuan of notes due in 2036 with a 2.40 percent coupon and 6 billion yuan of notes due in 2056 with a 3 percent coupon.

The notes are expected to be issued on October 21, and Tencent intends to list them on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

The debt sale follows Tencent's announcement earlier this week that it planned to issue notes under its MTN programme.

Reuters

TencentnotesUS dollaryuan

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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