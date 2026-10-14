Hang Seng Index dips at open

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Hong Kong stocks fall by noon
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Hong Kong stocks dipped at the open on Wednesday, tracking overnight US market performance.
The benchmark Hang Seng Index fell 62 points, or 0.26 percent, to 24,282 points.
The tech gauge was flat at 4,135 points.
Tech shares opened mixed. Tech heavyweight Alibaba (9988) inched up 0.9 percent, while Tencent (0700) retreated 0.9 percent after detailing its note issuance plan.
Chipmakers remained under selloff pressure, with Hua Hong Grace Semiconductor (1347) and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Cooperation (0981) down 0.1 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.
HSBC (0005) opened 1.2 percent lower, while AIA (1299) decreased 0.4 percent at the opening bell.