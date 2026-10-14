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FINANCE

Hang Seng Index dips at open

FINANCE
16 mins ago
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HKEX
HKEX

Hong Kong stocks dipped at the open on Wednesday, tracking overnight US market performance.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index fell 62 points, or 0.26 percent, to 24,282 points.

The tech gauge was flat at 4,135 points.

Tech shares opened mixed. Tech heavyweight Alibaba (9988) inched up 0.9 percent, while Tencent (0700) retreated 0.9 percent after detailing its note issuance plan.

Chipmakers remained under selloff pressure, with Hua Hong Grace Semiconductor (1347) and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Cooperation (0981) down 0.1 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.

HSBC (0005) opened 1.2 percent lower, while AIA (1299) decreased 0.4 percent at the opening bell.

HSIHang Seng IndexHong KongstocksHang Seng Tech Index

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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