Hong Kong stocks slip at open, chip and tech shares weigh

Hong Kong shares opened lower on Tuesday, weighed down by chipmakers and tech giants.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index fell 99 points, or 0.41 percent, to 24,172 points.

The tech gauge slipped 0.96 percent to 4,129 points.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Cooperation (0981) went down 1.9 percent at the opening bell, while Hua Hong Grace Semiconductor (1347) slid 2.2 percent.

Tech shares opened mixed. Alibaba (9988) and Tencent (0700) dipped 0.5 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively, while Xiaomi (1810) recovered 0.8 percent.

Notably, Haidilao International (6862) saw shares retreat 2.4 percent at the open after planning to lend 100 million yuan (HK$117.22 million) to its chairman Zhang Yong.

Wuxi Biologics (2269) opened 3 percent lower, marking the worst performer among blue chips.