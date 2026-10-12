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FINANCE

Germany's debt-to-GDP ratio expected to rise to 78.25pc in 2030

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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A German flag flutters in the wind near a polling station in Schwerin during regional elections in the northeastern federal state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania on September 20, 2026. (Photo by Ronny HARTMANN / AFP)
A German flag flutters in the wind near a polling station in Schwerin during regional elections in the northeastern federal state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania on September 20, 2026. (Photo by Ronny HARTMANN / AFP)

Germany's debt is expected to rise to reach 78.25 percent of gross domestic product in 2030, the country's stability council, which coordinates federal and state finances, said on Monday.

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In 2025, the figure was only 62.8 percent.

According to the EU's Maastricht Treaty, a country's budget deficit should not exceed 3 percent of GDP and the overall government debt should not exceed 60 percent of GDP.

The government deficit is expected to rise from 2.9 percent last year to 5.25 percent next year. By 2030, the deficit is still expected to amount to 4.5 percent of economic output.

Borrowing is rising thanks to a €500 billion (HK$4.39 trillion) infrastructure fund and looser borrowing rules for defence spending.

"After years of stagnation, an economic recovery is beginning to emerge," German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil said after the meeting of the stability council. "Above all, it is our investments that are stimulating the economy and helping us after years of weak growth."

Reuters

GermanydebtGDPEUinfrastructure

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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