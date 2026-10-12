Germany's debt-to-GDP ratio expected to rise to 78.25pc in 2030

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China, EU strike deal to cut Chinese hybrid vehicle exports by over half
09-10-2026 22:54 HKT
EU seeks to cut trade deficit with China in talks with Beijing
08-10-2026 22:56 HKT
IEA, EU discuss proposed oil, diesel stocks release, sources say
07-10-2026 22:16 HKT
Paul Chan: Hong Kong economic momentum has not come easily
07-10-2026 17:24 HKT
Germany at risk of violent conflict with Russia, intel chief says
05-10-2026 18:12 HKT
Thailand plans entry and exit fees totalling $338 for air travellers
09-10-2026 03:37 HKT