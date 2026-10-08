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FINANCE

US FCC to vote to ban all Chinese labs from testing US electronics

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Signage is seen at the headquarters of the Federal Communications Commission in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 29, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Signage is seen at the headquarters of the Federal Communications Commission in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 29, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

The Federal Communications Commission said on Wednesday it will vote on October 29 to bar all Chinese labs from testing electronic devices such as smartphones, cameras and computers for use in the US, widening a previous action targeting Beijing.

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The FCC said it will prohibit test labs and certification bodies in countries including China that deny reciprocal treatment to US-based test labs. 

FCC Chair Brendan Carr said in 2025, 82 percent of electronics were tested in China, which does not have an agreement with the US.

The FCC prohibitions are slated to take effect in December 2028.

In 2025, the FCC banned testing of US electronics by labs owned or controlled by the Chinese government, and several dozen labs were barred. But the agency said this year that a substantial majority of China-based test labs were still testing US electronics.

"Less than 4 percent of all electronic devices are tested in labs located inside the US," FCC Chair Brendan Carr said, adding the FCC will "insist on fair and reciprocal treatment in international commerce."

Separately, the FCC is adopting a streamlined approval process for devices tested in US labs or labs from countries not posing national security risks.

This is the latest move by Washington to crack down on China over technology issues and equipment.

In December, the FCC banned the import of all new models of Chinese drones and also has banned imports of new models of Chinese-made consumer routers, the boxes connecting computers, phones and smart devices to the internet.

The ​FCC previously barred some Chinese companies from providing telecommunications ​services in the US on national security concerns.

In July, the FCC voted to bar sales of devices ​in the US that contain key hardware from Chinese companies deemed to ‌be national security risks and has proposed to prohibit US telecommunications carriers ​from ⁠interconnecting with Chinese telecom firms deemed national security risks.

The FCC maintains a list of firms, including Chinese telecom company Huawei and ZTE whose equipment is barred for sale in the ​US due to national security concerns.

In June, the FCC banned the import of more equipment from a group of Chinese manufacturers including Huawei and ZTE and has proposed to ​ban the import ⁠of most military-grade drones.

Reuters


 

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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