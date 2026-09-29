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FINANCE

OCBC Hong Kong wealth‑management income jumps over 40pc in first eight months

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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The opening of OCBC Hong Kong's Central Branch and the soft launch of OCBC Premier Private Client. OCBC Hong Kong
The opening of OCBC Hong Kong's Central Branch and the soft launch of OCBC Premier Private Client. OCBC Hong Kong

OCBC Bank (Hong Kong) announced the opening of its Central Branch and soft launch of its Premier Private Client, reporting over 40 percent year‑on‑year growth in wealth‑management income in the first eight months of 2026.

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Josephine Lee, head of Consumer Financial Services, OCBC Hong Kong, said the bank's high‑net‑worth client and wealth‑management business has maintained robust growth, with high double‑digit growth expected for next year and plans to hire 100 front‑line staff, including an additional 60‑70 customer managers, on top of the 30‑40 added this year. 

The launch brings the Singapore-based bank's well‑established regional proposition, an integrated offering of wealth, wellness and cross‑border banking experiences for high‑net‑worth customers to Hong Kong. Premier Private Client is open to eligible customers maintaining a Total Relationship Balance of HK$8 million or above with OCBC Hong Kong.

"Hong Kong remains a key wealth management hub in Asia and an important market for OCBC," said Wang Ke, head of Greater China of OCBC and chief executive of OCBC Hong Kong. 

The bank aims to support customers as their needs evolve and help them capture opportunities across Asia, while remaining committed to deepening its presence in Hong Kong and supporting customers’ financial and life‑style aspirations, he added.

 

Frank Feng

 

OCBCwealth managementbank

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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