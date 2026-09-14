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FINANCE

HK's family office hub status grows at Citi's Asia-Pacific forum

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Dawn Nordberg, head of integrated client solutions and global family office at Citi Wealth. Photo: Citi
Dawn Nordberg, head of integrated client solutions and global family office at Citi Wealth. Photo: Citi

Hong Kong continues to lift its profile as an international wealth management and family office hub, with Citi Private Bank's annual Asia Pacific Family Office Executive Forum kicking off on Monday. 

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The forum gathered more than 150 family office leaders, investors and industry experts across the region to explore the influence of artificial intelligence, shifting capital flows and geopolitical developments on investment decisions, family office strategies and long-term wealth planning.

Family offices across Asia are growing more sophisticated and globally minded, expanding beyond wealth preservation into direct investing, philanthropy, family governance and next‑generation engagement.

"Hong Kong continues to strengthen its position as one of Asia's leading wealth management and family office hubs," said Horace Yip, Hong Kong head of Citi Private Bank. "Its status as home to Asia's largest billionaire population underscores the city's enduring attractiveness as a center for wealth creation and investment."

Dawn Nordberg, head of integrated client solutions and global family office at Citi Wealth, said AI is reshaping global capital allocation, business models and competitive dynamics, adding that family offices' decisions on investment, innovation and governance over the next decade will shape opportunities and legacies for future generations. 

"Through Citi's Global Family Office Group, which serves more than 1,900 family office clients worldwide, we continue to observe family offices taking a more institutional approach to investing and governance," said Bernard Wai, head of Asia for integrated client solutions and global family office at Citi Wealth.

 

Frank Feng

Citifamily officewealth management

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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