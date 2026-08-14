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FINANCE

China's July new bank loans slip into contraction for second time this year

FINANCE
5 hours ago
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Paramilitary police officers stand guard in front of the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the central bank (PBOC), in Beijing, China September 30, 2022. REUTERS
Paramilitary police officers stand guard in front of the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the central bank (PBOC), in Beijing, China September 30, 2022. REUTERS

China's total new yuan loans figure shrank by 340 billion yuan (HK$395.62 billion) in July, marking the second contraction this year after April as the economy struggles with weak credit demand, according to Reuters calculations based on data released by the People's Bank of China on Friday.

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Analysts polled by Reuters had expected new yuan loans in July to reach 45 billion yuan, compared with 1.61 trillion yuan in June and a fall of 50 billion yuan a year earlier.

The PBOC does not release monthly breakdowns. Reuters calculated the July figure using the central bank's January to July data, compared with the January to June figure.

Reuters

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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