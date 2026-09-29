Sun Life launches new insurance subsidiary in Bermuda

Sun Life announced on Tuesday the establishment of Sun Life Bermuda Limited, a new wholly owned insurance subsidiary that expands its Private Wealth capabilities in Bermuda to include participating life solutions, amid growing demand for intergenerational wealth planning solutions as wealth creation accelerates across Asia and the Middle East.

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Sun Life Bermuda is launching its first participating whole life solution, co-developed with Sun Life Asset Management, leveraging the breadth of Sun Life’s asset management businesses. The participating fund will draw on Sun Life’s public and private market capabilities across private credit, infrastructure, real estate, fixed income and public equities.

“As high net worth families look for more integrated approaches to protection, wealth accumulation and legacy planning, they increasingly need solutions that can support multiple objectives within a single structure. The establishment of Sun Life Bermuda Limited expands our ability to meet these needs through a broader range of insurance solutions designed for intergenerational wealth planning,” said Sujoy Ghosh, chief executive of Sun Life Private Wealth.

The new subsidiary is licensed and regulated by the Bermuda Monetary Authority and will expand Sun Life’s capabilities to include participating products, operating alongside Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada (Bermuda Branch) which will continue to support non-participating life insurance solutions.