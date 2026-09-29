Over half of HK entrepreneurs see AI as catalyst for workforce growth: HSBC

Hong Kong entrepreneurs are banking on artificial intelligence for future growth, leading the global average, with 58 percent expecting AI adoption to increase headcount over the next two years, according to HSBC’s latest report.

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HSBC Private Bank's Global Entrepreneurial Wealth Report 2026 surveyed over 3,000 high net worth (HNW) and ultra-high net worth (UHNW) entrepreneurs and founders worldwide.

It found that 69 percent of Hong Kong entrepreneurs plan to invest between 11 percent and 30 percent of their annual turnover in AI technologies over the next 12 months, compared with 61 percent globally.

Meanwhile, 55 percent believe AI will improve productivity, compared with 43 percent globally, and 39 percent believe it will help identify new markets and business opportunities.

Notably, 98 percent of entrepreneurs in Hong Kong are highly optimistic about their business prospects and personal wealth, compared with 95 percent globally, with more than half describing themselves as "very positive", compared with 49 percent globally.

In addition, 91 percent expect their personal wealth to improve in the coming years, including 53 percent who expect it will get "a lot better", compared with 44 percent globally.

Despite embracing AI, 42 percent of Hong Kong entrepreneurs cited integrating the technology into legacy systems, and 41 percent pointed to employee resistance as among their biggest concerns.

“AI is a key driver of confidence, as business owners invest in technology to stay ahead of

disruption. But technology alone can’t deliver sustained success,” said Lok Yim, regional head of HSBC Private Bank, Asia Pacific, noting that the best strategy is to combine investment, connections, foresight, and risk management to turn opportunity into long-term growth.

The report also highlighted that 77 percent of Hong Kong entrepreneurs plan to expand with an additional residency abroad. Singapore and Japan are among their most popular destinations.

When asked about Hong Kong businesses’ regional growth ambition, over 40 percent of them chose mainland China and Singapore to expand their businesses, followed by the US, India, and the UK.

Another key finding pointed to optimism in the next generation of females, with 74 percent of the UHNW women aged 18 to 34 believing their wealth will get a lot better, compared with the global average of 44 percent.

