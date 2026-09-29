logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Novo Nordisk to license experimental GLP-1 pill from China's Hengrui

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
An office of Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals in Shanghai, China June 11, 2026. REUTERS/Andrew Silver
An office of Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals in Shanghai, China June 11, 2026. REUTERS/Andrew Silver

Novo Nordisk will pay US$300 million (HK$2.34 billion) upfront to Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals (1276) for the rights to an experimental GLP-1 pill, the Chinese drugmaker said on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The deal gains Novo a further potential revenue stream in the booming weight loss market, which analysts expect to generate annual sales of about US$100 billion in the next decade.

Drugmakers including Novo and rival Eli Lilly believe weight-loss pills could attract patients reluctant to use injections.

Hengrui's HRS-1596 is approved in China to initiate Phase-I clinical trials for weight management and type 2 diabetes.

Existing products include Novo's once-daily pill Wegovy and Eli Lilly's once-daily Foundayo, also belonging to the GLP-1 class of drugs that mimic a gut hormone to curb appetite and regulate blood sugar in patients with diabetes.

The Novo deal also makes Hengrui eligible for development, regulatory and commercial-related milestone payments up to US$2.3 billion, it told the Hong Kong stock exchange in a filing.

Novo will gain development, manufacturing and commercialisation rights to HRS-1596 outside of Taiwan, Macao, Hong Kong and mainland China.

Hengrui shares in Hong Kong were up about 3 percent after the announcement.

In a statement Novo said HRS-1596 had potential for development as an oral drug administered once a week, which would "substantially reduce dosing frequency and improve convenience compared with current offerings."

A spokesperson for Novo told Reuters in an additional statement that it would plan global trials with the asset, but declined to provide timelines.

Novo shares have tumbled more than 70 percent from their record highs in the face of stiff competition from Lilly, Reuters reported earlier this month.

Reuters

Novo NordiskJiangsu Hengrui PharmaceuticalsGLP-1 pillweight less

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Flags with the Novo Nordisk logo flutter outside their Danish company's offices in Copenhagen, Denmark, September 26, 2023. (Reuters)
China's drug regulator accepts Novo Nordisk's application for oral Wegovy
FINANCE
27-08-2026 14:22 HKT
Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals
China's top drugmaker Hengrui profit in line with expectations in first quarter of 2026
FINANCE
22-04-2026 19:49 HKT
Novo Nordisk logo is seen in Bagsvaerd outside of Copenhagen, Denmark February 1, 2017. Scanpix Denmark/Liselotte Sabroe via REUTERS
Novo Nordisk signs deal with OpenAI to develop new drugs
WORLD
14-04-2026 17:24 HKT
Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals
Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals surges 27pc ahead of HK IPO
FINANCE
22-05-2025 17:32 HKT
Over half of HK entrepreneurs see AI as catalyst for workforce growth: HSBC
FINANCE
24 mins ago
Two women walk next to the Reserve Bank of Australia headquarters in central Sydney, Australia February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Australia's central bank lifts rates to 15-year high, cannot rule out more hikes
FINANCE
29 mins ago
A worker assembles a vehicle on a production line at a FAW-Volkswagen factory in Qingdao, in China eastern Shandong province on January 27, 2026. (Photo by -STR / AFP)
China automaker FAW to explore broader cooperation with GAC after JV stake deal
FINANCE
41 mins ago
Guotai Junan.
Guotai Junan International reportedly curbs trading for mainland clients amid regulatory clampdown
FINANCE
55 mins ago
Shein logo and their web shop are seen in this illustration taken, May 16, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Shares of fast-fashion's Shein plunge 14pc to record low after profit slides
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Hang Seng Index slumps 155 points by midday
FINANCE
3 hours ago
$14,000 worth of copper components stolen from abandoned water treatment plant
NEWS
28-09-2026 15:28 HKT
Man found dead after becoming trapped in Tuen Mun drainage facility
NEWS
19 hours ago
Sixty-seven percent of HKers positive about future after policy plans: Sing Tao survey
NEWS
9 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.