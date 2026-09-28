logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Nvidia adds US$150 billion to existing share repurchase plan

FINANCE
54 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
The NVIDIA logo in this illustration taken June 11, 2026. REUTERS
The NVIDIA logo in this illustration taken June 11, 2026. REUTERS

Nvidia is buying back additional shares worth US$150 billion (HK$1.17 billion) under its existing stock repurchase plan, in what the chip giant said was the largest increase in share repurchase authorization on record.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Shares of the Santa Clara, California-based company were up 1.7 percent in premarket trading.

Nvidia has emerged as one of the biggest beneficiaries of the AI boom, with demand for its pricey chips and related technology powering rapid revenue growth.

The additional authorization brings the total remaining amount authorized to US$235 billion, which the company expects to execute through fiscal year 2028.

"Nvidia's growth is being driven by a once-in-a-generation platform shift to AI and accelerated computing," CEO Jensen Huang said.

Reuters

NvidiarepurchaseAIchip

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
FILE PHOTO: Visitors stand near a sign of artificial intelligence at an AI robot booth at Security China, an exhibition on public safety and security, in Beijing, China June 7, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo/File Photo
China expands overseas travel curbs for top AI talent to include their families: Bloomberg
INNOVATION
1 hour ago
Industry leaders and regulators gather at the "Beyond AI-Ready: Shaping the Agentic Future of Finance" forum. Citi
Citi pushes agentic AI take-up in HK finance, showcases Citi Sky
FINANCE
1 hour ago
The Nvidia logo, on display at HPE Discover Las Vegas 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., June 16, 2026. REUTERS/Caroline Brehman/File Photo
Nvidia releases AI safety software it says could have stopped Hugging Face hack
INNOVATION
3 hours ago
Semiconductor chips are seen on a circuit board of a computer in this illustration picture taken February 25, 2022. REUTERS
Bosera HKEX KRX Semiconductor Index ETF traded on HKEX
FINANCE
3 hours ago
ESWIN's headquarter in Beijing. ESWIN
ESWIN is set to be HK's first listed RISC-V open-source chip firm by raising up to $2.5 bln
FINANCE
8 hours ago
The ByteDance logo is seen at the company's office building in Shanghai, China. (Reuters)
China signals approval for ByteDance, Alibaba to buy Nvidia chips, The Information reports
INNOVATION
10 hours ago
Japanese anime actor fights TikTok over AI voice cloning
WORLD
27-09-2026 18:05 HKT
A keyboard is placed in front of a displayed OpenAI logo in this illustration taken February 21, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
OpenAI, Anthropic CEOs called to appear at Australian AI probe
INNOVATION
27-09-2026 14:53 HKT
Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyua wave as they depart following his state visit to the US, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US, September 25, 2026. (Reuters)
China, US agree to AI dialogue, tariff cuts on $30 billion in goods during Xi visit
CHINA
27-09-2026 10:46 HKT
REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
US court sides with Pentagon in Anthropic AI ban
WORLD
26-09-2026 18:08 HKT
HK faces week of extreme heat with temperatures soaring to 34 degrees
NEWS
17 hours ago
source: Mainland Chinese media
21-year-old HK woman draws attention as only female tiling contestant at WorldSkills
NEWS
27-09-2026 14:24 HKT
Apprentice Nichola Yuen reduced her claim down to seven pounds thanks for a treble at Sha Ti on Sunday. Sing Tao.
'Sorry, not sorry’: Nichola Yuen beats Purton again to reach 20 Hong Kong wins
HONG KONG RACING
23 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.