Citi pushes agentic AI take-up in HK finance, showcases Citi Sky

Citi is working closely with regulators and industry partners to boost AI adoption within Hong Kong's financial sector, the bank said at its annual fintech forum.

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Under the theme "Beyond AI-Ready: Shaping the Agentic Future of Finance", the event brought together regulators, financial industry leaders and fintech innovators to discuss responsible scaling of agentic AI and its potential across wealth management, banking and payments.

The bank showcased Citi Sky, a conversational AI platform from Citi Wealth built with Google Cloud and Google DeepMind technologies. It was unveiled in April at Google Cloud Next 2026 in the US, with a wider rollout this summer.

Backed by a secure data framework and real-time interactive features, the platform seeks to deliver clients easy access to market insights, spotted investment opportunities and interactions with their wealth advisers.

"At Citi Wealth, platforms such as Citi Sky represent a major step forward, bringing together research, superior client service, expertise and advanced AI capabilities on a single platform," said Joe Bonanno, head of Wealth Intelligence at Citi Wealth. "By connecting these capabilities more seamlessly, we can provide advisors and clients with faster access to actionable insights based on their financial goals and objectives."

Michele Fung, board member at FinTech Association of Hong Kong, said, "Together with industry leaders, we are moving beyond readiness to ensure Hong Kong leads the global financial ecosystem in responsible, agentic innovation."