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FINANCE

Bosera HKEX KRX Semiconductor Index ETF traded on HKEX

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Semiconductor chips are seen on a circuit board of a computer in this illustration picture taken February 25, 2022. REUTERS
Semiconductor chips are seen on a circuit board of a computer in this illustration picture taken February 25, 2022. REUTERS

Bosera Asset Management (International) said on Monday that the Bosera HKEX KRX Semiconductor Index exchange-traded fund (3516) has been listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, marking the first listed ETF to track the HKEX KRX Semiconductor Index.

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The product provides investors with a new allocation tool across the Hong Kong and South Korean semiconductor markets, marking a strategic milestone in technology-focused investing and cross-border financial innovation, the company said.

This came as Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (0388) and the Korea Exchange officially introduced the HKEX KRX Semiconductor Index in March, which includes Hong Kong-listed semiconductor companies eligible for Southbound Stock Connect and leading South Korean semiconductor names represented by all constituents of the KRX Semiconductor Top 15 Index.

The Bosera HKEX KRX Semiconductor Index ETF offers global investors efficient and one-click access to key semiconductor leaders across Hong Kong and South Korea, said Zeng Peng, chairman, chief executive and chief investment officers of Bosera Asset Management.

"The launch of this ETF, which tracks the first co-branded index of the two exchanges, marks a major milestone in cross-border financial innovation within Asian capital markets, and highlights Bosera International's expertise in cross-border asset management," Zeng added.

It closed 2.36 percent lower at HK$9.51 on Monday amid the Asian selloff in chip stocks.

Bosera Asset ManagementETFSouth KoreaBosera HKEX KRX Semiconductor Indexsemiconducotorchip

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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