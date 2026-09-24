CSOP Hang Seng Pioneer Technology Index ETF to debut on Friday

CSOP Hang Seng Pioneer Technology Index ETF (3149), which tracks Hong Kong-listed innovative technology companies that drive breakthrough innovation and demonstrate strong sales growth, will debut on Friday.

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The minimum investment of the exchange-traded fund is HK$780 per board lot of 100 units. The fund, with a management fee of 0.99 percent, adopts a combination of physical representative sampling and synthetic representative sampling strategy to closely correspond to the performance of the Hang Seng Pioneer Technology Index.

The index comprises 30 eligible securities, each with an 8 percent cap, and is reviewed quarterly.

The aggregate weighting of constituents not eligible for Stock Connect trading is capped at 35 percent.

The top 10 constituents of the index include Ubtech Robotics (9880), InnoScience Suzhou Technology (2577), Horizon Robotics (9660), SenseTime (0020), Hesai (2525), MiniMax (0100), Shanghai Biren Technology (6082), Z.AI (2513), WeRide (0800) and Montage Technology (6809).

The launch of this ETF marks an important step in providing Hong Kong investors with efficient access to this dynamic and fast-growing segment of the technology market, said Ding Chen, chief executive of CSOP.