South Korea court cuts ex-First Lady Kim Keon Hee's prison term to five years, Yonhap says

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North Korea fires two ballistic missiles into East Sea: Seoul
20-09-2026 19:24 HKT
Bungling Asian Games chiefs play North Korean anthem for South
18-09-2026 16:51 HKT
Trump 'clearly' wants dialogue with Pyongyang: South Korean President
18-09-2026 11:28 HKT
South Korean president admits shortfalls in single-stock leveraged ETFs
18-09-2026 11:16 HKT
South Korea's Lee says he has no intention of seeking a second term
18-09-2026 09:42 HKT
HKO forecasts showers Tuesday, tracks possible cyclone east of Philippines
21-09-2026 17:31 HKT
Haughey defends 200m freestyle title as Hong Kong swimmers shine in Nagoya
21-09-2026 17:32 HKT
John Lee and CY Leung lead pallbearers for Tung Chee-hwa
20-09-2026 15:54 HKT