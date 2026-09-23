logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

South Korea say Trump welcomes progress in US strategic investment projects

WORLD
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders' summit in Gyeongju, South Korea, October 29, 2025. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders' summit in Gyeongju, South Korea, October 29, 2025. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and US President Donald Trump welcomed "significant progress" in discussions on strategic investment projects during a 30-minute meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, Seoul's presidential office said on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The meeting came after South Korea's Industry Ministry briefed lawmakers on Tuesday on implementation plans under the countries' $350 billion investment package, including a Texas gas-fired power project identified as a potential first investment, as well as possible investments in nuclear energy and an Alaska LNG project.

"The two leaders welcomed the significant progress made in discussions on strategic investment projects between the two countries," National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac told a briefing.

Based on the Joint Fact Sheet issued after their summit last November, Lee and Trump also agreed to deepen cooperation and continue discussions on issues including nuclear fuel enrichment and reprocessing, nuclear-powered submarines, shipbuilding and the transfer of wartime operational control (OPCON) from the US to South Korea, Wi said.

Trump also reaffirmed his willingness to engage in dialogue with North Korea, Wi said, with the two leaders agreeing to remain in close communication in pursuit of a peace process.

Lee also said the US-China summit scheduled for Thursday would be important for regional developments, including South Korea-China relations, and expressed hope for a successful meeting, according to Wi.

The White House did not immediately comment on the Trump-Lee meeting.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday called for the swift execution of South Korean investment commitments during a meeting with South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun, the State Department said.

DISCUSSED NORTH KOREA, GOLF

Earlier on Wednesday, Lee told the UN General Assembly that Seoul would support efforts to revive dialogue with North Korea and work toward a durable peace framework while seeking broader international backing for those efforts.

A senior presidential official separately told South Korean media outlets that Lee had told Trump he hoped the US president would help advance engagement with North Korea, to which Trump replied that he would do so.

The official said Trump also remarked that he maintained a good relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, though there was no indication of any specific contact currently taking place, the media reports said.

The official said Lee and Trump also spent considerable time discussing OPCON transfer, with Trump gaining a better understanding of Seoul's position. The US side stressed the need to meet the required conditions and complete the process as soon as possible, the reports said.

The South Korean side outlined plans to increase defence spending, while expressing a desire to accelerate talks on Seoul's plans to develop nuclear-powered submarines, the official said.

The two sides agreed to hold follow-up consultations on the various issues in Washington as soon as possible, the reports said.

The official was also quoted as saying that progress in talks on South Korean investments in US projects helped pave the way for the summit, which had not initially been expected to take place.

The two leaders had been briefed on the negotiations and welcomed the progress, but discussions were still under way on the details of the package and how it would be announced, the official said.

"The bigger framework is almost complete," the official was quoted as saying.

Trump raised the prospect of playing golf with Lee, who suggested the two could play on the sidelines of a G20 summit in Miami in December, the official said.

The pair previously discussed playing golf during their meeting at the G7 summit in France in June.

Reuters

South KoreaTrumpUSinvestment projects

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks during a "fireside chat", as finance ministers and central bank governors from G20 countries meet in Asheville, North Carolina, U.S., September 1, 2026. REUTERS/Sam Wolfe
US Treasury secretary could take on AI czar role, source says
INNOVATION
1 hour ago
Finished press-on nails on the production line at Donghai Yizhigu Nail Art factory in Donghai county, Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China September 17, 2026. REUTERS/Chenxi Yang
Chinese beauty product exporters are sitting pretty despite US trade dispute
CHINA
1 hour ago
US President Donald Trump addresses the 81st United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, on September 22, 2026. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)
Trump beats 'America first' drum at UN as allies tread carefully
WORLD
2 hours ago
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi as they participate in a bilateral meeting during the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York City, US, September 22, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper
Japan PM says she had 'timely' discussion with Trump ahead of his Xi summit
WORLD
2 hours ago
TOPSHOT - US President Donald Trump arrives to address the 81st United Nations General Assembly at United Nations headquarters in New York on September 22, 2026. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)
Trump renames AI 'super intelligence' as leaders jostle over dangers
WORLD
3 hours ago
Members of a U.S. military honor guard rehearse an arrival ceremony with a Chinese flag and U.S. flag ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s state visit next week with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 16, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
China sets guidelines for fentanyl-related crimes prior to Trump-Xi summit
CHINA
3 hours ago
U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping react as they hold a bilateral meeting at Gimhae International Airport, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, in Busan, South Korea, October 30, 2025. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo
Wife of US seismologist held in China says Trump will ask Xi to free him
CHINA
3 hours ago
People use their mobile phones, ahead of new law banning social media for users under 16 in Australia, at dusk in Brisbane, Australia, December 8, 2025. REUTERS/Hollie Adams/File Photo
US warns Australia's social media algorithm reforms risk 'facilitating censorship'
WORLD
3 hours ago
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks to members of the media during a signing ceremony on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York City, U.S., September 21, 2026. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon/Pool
US top diplomat Rubio to meet Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov on Wednesday
WORLD
5 hours ago
File Photo/Reuters
Iran submits conditions for reopening of Hormuz to U.S. representative, state media says
WORLD
10 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Cambodia opens 'No. 8 Park' scam compound to media, revealing self-contained 'city within a city'
WORLD
22-09-2026 05:27 HKT
John Lee and CY Leung lead pallbearers for Tung Chee-hwa
NEWS
20-09-2026 15:54 HKT
(File Photo)
HKU admits 1,800 non-local students amid shifting geopolitics
NEWS
17 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.