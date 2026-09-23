ESWIN Computing Technology eyes US$300m HK IPO

Beijing ESWIN Computing Technology seeks to raise US$300 million (HK$2.34 billion) in Hong Kong's initial public offering after passing the listing hearing, International Financing Review reported on Wednesday.

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The semiconductor products and services supplier mainly produces monocrystalline silicon polished wafers and epitaxial wafers, which are widely used in electronic communication, automobile manufacturing, artificial intelligence, consumer electronics and other fields.

For the first three months in 2026, the company's net losses narrowed by 6 percent year-on-year to 374.9 million yuan (HK$438.68 million), while revenue rose 18.4 percent to 494.2 million yuan during the period.

CITIC Securities and China Securities (International) are its joint sponsors.