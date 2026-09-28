Eight ETFs debut on HKEX, marking cross-market index milestone: Bonnie Chan

Hong Kong welcomed the debut of eight exchange-traded funds on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Monday, with mixed performance in early trading.

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Hang Seng AI Advancement ETF (3438) and Huatai-PCG HKEX KRX Semiconductor Index ETF (3569) dropped more than 3 percent, while Guotai Haitong Global Future Tech ETF (3585) and Guotai Haitong Global Strategic Resources ETF (3197) rose nearly 6 percent before turning slightly lower.

Three of the ETFs track the HKEX’s cross-market index series, including the HKEX Bursa Malaysia Large Cap Index, the HKEX KRX Semiconductor Index, and the HKEX Tech & US Tech 100 Index.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (0388)’s chief executive Bonnie Chan Yi-ting noted the major milestone of these ETFs in HKEX’s index business development, further boosting the equities, ETFs, and derivatives ecosystem, while also broadening investor choice.

Chan said the Hong Kong market has regained its vitality over the past two years, with global investors rethinking long-held views on asset allocation. She noted that regional innovation has attracted many enterprises to list in Hong Kong.

She mentioned that HKEX is creating the conditions to foster ecosystem development across various asset classes, and expanding its index business is a key strategic priority.

Chan added that HKEX will continue to vigorously expand its index business, strengthen collaboration with exchange partners and the industry, drive product development and innovation, and offer the market a broader range of investment tools.

