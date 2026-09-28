logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Eight ETFs debut on HKEX, marking cross-market index milestone: Bonnie Chan

FINANCE
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo

Hong Kong welcomed the debut of eight exchange-traded funds on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Monday, with mixed performance in early trading.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Hang Seng AI Advancement ETF (3438) and Huatai-PCG HKEX KRX Semiconductor Index ETF (3569) dropped more than 3 percent, while Guotai Haitong Global Future Tech ETF (3585) and Guotai Haitong Global Strategic Resources ETF (3197) rose nearly 6 percent before turning slightly lower.

Three of the ETFs track the HKEX’s cross-market index series, including the HKEX Bursa Malaysia Large Cap Index, the HKEX KRX Semiconductor Index, and the HKEX Tech & US Tech 100 Index.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (0388)’s chief executive Bonnie Chan Yi-ting noted the major milestone of these ETFs in HKEX’s index business development, further boosting the equities, ETFs, and derivatives ecosystem, while also broadening investor choice.

Chan said the Hong Kong market has regained its vitality over the past two years, with global investors rethinking long-held views on asset allocation. She noted that regional innovation has attracted many enterprises to list in Hong Kong. 

She mentioned that HKEX is creating the conditions to foster ecosystem development across various asset classes, and expanding its index business is a key strategic priority.

Chan added that HKEX will continue to vigorously expand its index business, strengthen collaboration with exchange partners and the industry, drive product development and innovation, and offer the market a broader range of investment tools.
 

HKEXETF

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
HKEX
HKEX derivatives clearing houses to accept CGB, Policy Bank Bonds and MOF Bonds as non-cash collateral from November
FINANCE
25-09-2026 21:40 HKT
FILE PHOTO-A Chinese national flag is pictured in Shanghai, China, October 14, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song/Files
China plans to add two onshore interest-rate derivatives for Swap Connect: Bloomberg
FINANCE
24-09-2026 15:21 HKT
HKEX publishes proposals to enhance listing framework
FINANCE
21-09-2026 18:19 HKT
Currency dealers work as an electronic board displays the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), the exchange rate between the U.S. dollar and South Korean won and the Korea Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (KOSDAQ) at the dealing room of a bank, as the benchmark KOSPI index opened above the 7,000 mark in Seoul, South Korea, May 6, 2026. REUTERS
South Korean president admits shortfalls in single-stock leveraged ETFs
FINANCE
18-09-2026 11:16 HKT
CSOP Solactive Asia AI Bottleneck Index ETF debuts on HK bourse
FINANCE
17-09-2026 19:55 HKT
Reuters
CSOP Solactive Asia AI Bottleneck Index ETF to List on HKEX
FINANCE
16-09-2026 21:01 HKT
HKEX. Singtao
Policy Address 2026 | HK to promote overseas firms' listings, exempt ETFs limits by MPF
FINANCE
16-09-2026 17:12 HKT
Mirae Asset Global Investments
Global X launches KOSPI 200 ETF in HK with cheapest fee among peers
FINANCE
15-09-2026 19:36 HKT
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York on July 23, 2026. AFP
US ETF investors eye shorter-tenor bonds amid risinginterest rate risks 
FINANCE
09-09-2026 21:31 HKT
HKEX.
Connect Schemes to shift focus from connectivity to utilization: HKEX
FINANCE
08-09-2026 18:42 HKT
HK faces week of extreme heat with temperatures soaring to 34 degrees
NEWS
10 hours ago
source: Mainland Chinese media
21-year-old HK woman draws attention as only female tiling contestant at WorldSkills
NEWS
23 hours ago
Teenage delivery courier sweeps McDonald's counter in fury after alleged dispute with staff in Ma On Shan
NEWS
26-09-2026 18:02 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.