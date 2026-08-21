Hong Kong stocks rise on mixed earnings, Alibaba up 2pc, PopMart drops 8pc after missing forecasts

Hong Kong stocks opened 109 points higher on Friday on mixed earnings results yesterday.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 109 points, or 0.42 percent, to 25,807 points.

Tech gauge went up by 0.21 percent to 4,710 points.

Alibaba (9988) and Xiaomi (1810) led the gains among the tech majors, rising 2.38 percent and 2.31 percent, respectively, though Alibaba announced a loss in net profit for the first half of 20206 yesterday.

Meanwhile, PopMart (0992)'s shares sank 8.2 percent, making it the worst-performing blue chip. Its net profit rose 10.1 percent to 5.04 billion yuan, missing the market's forecast of 6.64 billion yuan.

J&T Global Express (1519) rose 4.28 percent as the best-performing blue chip after seeing its net profit for the first half of 2026 surge nearly 1.9 times to US$250 billion (HK$1.95 billion).

Henderson Lans Development (0012) increased 3.62 percent. Its underlying net profit rose 66 percent to HK$5.07 billion in the first half of this year.

Zijing Mining (2899) rose 2.72 percent, and Laopu Gold (6181) grew 2.11 percent. Chow Tai Fook (1929) rose 1.79 percent.