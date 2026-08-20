Mirae Asset Global launches HK’s first high dividend yield enhanced income ETF 

Mirae Asset Global Investments (Hong Kong) announced the launch of the Global X Hang Seng High Dividend Yield Enhanced Income exchange-traded fund on Thursday, listed 3555 on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

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Each share is priced at HK$8, with a minimum trading unit of 100 shares.

The fund is the first ETF in Hong Kong to yield three potential sources of return through an innovative "high-dividend equities + option premium" active strategy.

The Fund will invest at least 70 percent of its net asset value (NAV) in constituent securities of the Hang Seng High Dividend Yield Index and/or the Global X Hang Seng High Dividend Yield ETF, in bid to capture potential dividend income and capital appreciation.

In addition, the Fund can earn option premiums through selling Hang Seng Index and/or Hang Seng China Enterprises Index call options with a notional value representing 30 percent to 50 percent of NAV.

The fund is also available in yuan and US dollars.

“The Global X Hang Seng High Dividend Yield Enhanced Income ETF seeks to enhance income generation through option writing while maintaining upside participation during market rallies,” said Dennis Fok Ho-wah, co-chief executive officer and chief investment officer, ETF, at Mirae Asset Global.