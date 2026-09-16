CSOP Solactive Asia AI Bottleneck Index ETF to List on HKEX

CSOP Solactive Asia AI Bottleneck Index Exchange-Traded Fund (3499) will be listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Thursday, Hong Kong's largest ETF issuer CSOP Asset Management announced.

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The fund seeks to deliver returns, before fees and expenses, that closely track the Solactive Asia AI Bottleneck Index.

Each share is priced at HK$7.8, with a minimum trading unit of 100 shares, and management fee of 0.99 percent.

It provides focused exposure to Asia Pacific "bottleneck champions" — firms operating in key bottleneck segments of the AI infrastructure and semiconductor supply chain — and mainly invests in stocks listed in Taiwan (China), South Korea and Japan.

It selects up to 30 eligible securities from the Solactive GBS Global Markets All Cap USD Index and weights them by free-float market capitalization, subject to a 20% single-stock cap. This approach aims to provide focused yet diversified exposure to Asia’s AI hardware bottleneck opportunities while mitigating concentration risk. The Index is rebalanced quarterly on the last business day of February, May, August and November, with no ad-hoc adjustments based on short-term market sentiment.

Through this ETF, Hong Kong investors can conveniently access a distinctive niche within the global AI infrastructure value chain, CSOP said.

“We believe Asia's AI compute supply chain bottlenecks remain strategically important, supported by their scarcity, structural demand growth and persistent supply constraints,” said Ding Chen, chief executive of CSOP.

Frank Feng