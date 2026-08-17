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FINANCE

Chow Sang Sang flags interim profit to more than double

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Jeweler Chow Sang Sang has withdrawn all 18k ornaments from its mainland outlets. 2010/11/29 The Standard 08
Jeweler Chow Sang Sang has withdrawn all 18k ornaments from its mainland outlets. 2010/11/29 The Standard 08

 

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Chow Sang Sang (0116) estimated that its net profit for the first half this year would surge to HK$2.1 billion to HK$2.2 billion, representing an increase of roughly 1.3 to 1.4 times year-on-year .

The gold jewelry maker said the expected profit growth mainly stems from stronger retail sales across key markets and an unrealized gain from revaluation of bullion loans at market prices, compared with an unrealized loss a year earlier.

Shares of Chow Sang Sang closed 0.46 percent higher at HK$10.81 on Monday.

Spot gold was 0.15 percent higher at US$4,444.1 (HK$34,866.85) per ounce at 20:30 in Hong Kong.

Chinese institutional investors have been buying the dip in gold in recent weeks, helping to arrest the precious metal’s decline and keep prices above the key threshold of $4,000 (HK$31,382.6) an ounce.

 

Frank Feng

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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