Laopu Gold profit expected to surge 83pc in H1

Laopu Gold (6181) anticipates adjusted net profit increased by 83 to 85 percent in the first half of 2026, reaching approximately 4.31 billion yuan (HK$4.99 billion) to 4.46 million yuan (HK$5.05 billion).

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The company's revenue is in the range of 19.8 billion yuan to 20.5 billion yuan, representing an increase of approximately 60 to 66 percent as compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

The company said the growth in revenue and net profit were driven by stronger brand influence and continuing market optimization on products. Aligned with the improvement in high-value customer consumption, higher gold ornaments, vessels consumption, and repurchase rate that boosted earnings.

Yu Yan Pui

