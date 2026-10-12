BYD sees tariff pressure linked to EU-China deal as short term

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China, EU strike deal to cut Chinese hybrid vehicle exports by over half
09-10-2026 22:54 HKT
EU seeks to cut trade deficit with China in talks with Beijing
08-10-2026 22:56 HKT
IEA, EU discuss proposed oil, diesel stocks release, sources say
07-10-2026 22:16 HKT
China initiates anti-dumping investigation into p-nitrotoluene from EU
03-10-2026 12:04 HKT
China's BYD sales rise in September as export boom sustains momentum
01-10-2026 20:09 HKT
'Welcome back,' says Macron, as UK PM opens door to EU return
01-10-2026 13:25 HKT
Thailand plans entry and exit fees totalling $338 for air travellers
09-10-2026 03:37 HKT