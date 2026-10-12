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FINANCE

BYD sees tariff pressure linked to EU-China deal as short term

FINANCE
2 hours ago
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BYD's electric car YUAN Plus is displayed at the Beijing Auto Show in Beijing on April 24, 2026. AFP
BYD's electric car YUAN Plus is displayed at the Beijing Auto Show in Beijing on April 24, 2026. AFP

Chinese car maker BYD (1211) is already committed to Europe and views tariff pressure linked to an EU-China deal on imports into the bloc as short-term, the company's executive vice president Stella Li said on Monday.

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"I think this kind of tariff, this pressure, is just short-term, because we already commit, invest locally," Li said while speaking at the Paris car show.

Reuters

BYDEuropetariffEU

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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