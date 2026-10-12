BYD sees tariff pressure linked to EU-China deal as short term

Chinese car maker BYD (1211) is already committed to Europe and views tariff pressure linked to an EU-China deal on imports into the bloc as short-term, the company's executive vice president Stella Li said on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

"I think this kind of tariff, this pressure, is just short-term, because we already commit, invest locally," Li said while speaking at the Paris car show.

Reuters