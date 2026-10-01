China's BYD sales rise in September as export boom sustains momentum

Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD's (1211) global sales rose for a fifth straight month in September, buoyed by strong exports that have increasingly become a key pillar offsetting persistently weak demand at home.
Vehicle sales rose 17 percent from a year earlier to 463,561 units last month, easing from a 17.8 percent increase in August, while overseas shipments of passenger vehicles and pickups jumped 153.9 percent to 179,877 units, according to Reuters calculations based on BYD's disclosure on Thursday.
- The Chinese EV maker sold 3,131,576 vehicles in the first nine months of 2026, including 1,337,831 overseas shipments of passenger vehicles and pickups
- BYD is facing intensifying competition at home, where rival Geely has unveiled a faster charging system
- BYD expects overseas shipments to exceed 2.5 million vehicles in 2027, according to brokerages
Reuters