China's BYD sales rise in September as export boom sustains momentum

Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD's (1211) global sales rose for a fifth straight month in September, buoyed by strong exports that have increasingly become a key pillar offsetting persistently weak demand at home.

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Vehicle sales rose 17 percent from a year earlier to 463,561 units last month, easing from a 17.8 percent increase in August, while overseas shipments of passenger vehicles and pickups jumped 153.9 percent to 179,877 units, according to Reuters calculations based on BYD's disclosure on Thursday.

The Chinese EV maker sold 3,131,576 vehicles in the first nine months of 2026, including 1,337,831 overseas shipments of passenger vehicles and pickups

BYD is facing intensifying competition at home, where rival Geely has unveiled a faster charging system

BYD expects overseas shipments to exceed 2.5 million vehicles in 2027, according to brokerages

Reuters