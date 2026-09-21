BYD's seeks to recruit thousands in Xian plants, Yicai reports

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BYD, CATL, Xiaomi executives may join Xi's US visit, sources say
18-09-2026 23:02 HKT
Leapmotor plans to join Series A funding of FAW subsidiary
17-09-2026 14:38 HKT
BYD to produce trucks in Europe in bid to become "European company"
14-09-2026 22:03 HKT
Automakers urge Congress to quickly pass law banning Chinese cars
04-09-2026 16:53 HKT
Tech pilgrims flock to China as global innovation race heats up
03-09-2026 10:13 HKT
John Lee and CY Leung lead pallbearers for Tung Chee-hwa
20-09-2026 15:54 HKT