BYD's seeks to recruit thousands in Xian plants, Yicai reports

Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD (1211) is recruiting over 8,000 workers across several plants and business units at its manufacturing base in Xi'an in northwestern China, Chinese media outlet Yicai reported on Monday.

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The recruitment campaign, advertised by local government and industry bodies, offers incentives of up to 6,000 yuan (HK$7,030.7) for successful applicants, the report said.

The hiring drive follows production-line adjustments at BYD's Xian operations, as output ramps up rapidly, Yicai said.

Reuters