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FINANCE

BYD's seeks to recruit thousands in Xian plants, Yicai reports

FINANCE
50 mins ago
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A person looks at a BYD Song Pro Flex vehicle during the launch of the Chinese automaker's first Brazilian-made plug-in hybrid flex-fuel car at the Museu da Cana in Sertaozinho, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, August 4, 2026. REUTERS/Joel Silva/File Photo
A person looks at a BYD Song Pro Flex vehicle during the launch of the Chinese automaker's first Brazilian-made plug-in hybrid flex-fuel car at the Museu da Cana in Sertaozinho, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, August 4, 2026. REUTERS/Joel Silva/File Photo

Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD (1211) is recruiting over 8,000 workers across several plants and business units at its manufacturing base in Xi'an in northwestern China, Chinese media outlet Yicai reported on Monday.

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The recruitment campaign, advertised by local government and industry bodies, offers incentives of up to 6,000 yuan (HK$7,030.7) for successful applicants, the report said.

The hiring drive follows production-line adjustments at BYD's Xian operations, as output ramps up rapidly, Yicai said.

Reuters

BYDEV

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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