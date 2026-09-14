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FINANCE

BYD to produce trucks in Europe in bid to become "European company"

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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REUTERS
REUTERS

Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD (1211) plans to launch its first heavy-duty truck in Europe next year and ultimately manufacture trucks locally, a senior executive said at the IAA trade fair in Hanover on Monday.

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"For the long term, we will produce everything we sell in Europe here locally," said Stella Li, BYD's executive vice president and head of international business.

She added that the company wanted to offer fleet operators a full package of services, including financing, solar-powered charging infrastructure and a workshop network supported by mobile roadside assistance.

Local production in Europe would also help BYD avoid import tariffs on trucks. European manufacturers, including Traton's MAN brand, have called on the European Union to impose tariffs on Chinese electric trucks similar to those already applied to Chinese EVs.

"We don't like this tariff because this did not benefit anybody, but we have to deal with it," Li added, saying that tariffs only amount to short-term pressure until local production can be ramped up. 

BYD is also preparing to increase its passenger-car manufacturing footprint in Europe. The company is building a factory in Szeged, Hungary, where mass production is due to start next year.

"Once you move everything produced locally, it's okay. We become a European company," Li said.

Reuters


 

EuropeBYDproducetrucks

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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