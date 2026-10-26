Singapore to expand power capacity by 26 percent in early 2030s

Singapore will add five new gas-fired power plants to raise its electricity generation capacity by around 26 percent early next decade from around 12 gigawatts currently, Tan See Leng, minister for energy, trade and industry said on Monday.

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The projects are part of the Energy Market Authority's five-year plan to meet demand growth and improve the city state's energy resilience, Tan told the Singapore International Energy Week conference.

EMA is currently evaluating proposals for the additional gas-fired power projects, which will be operational by 2032

EMA will launch additional requests for proposals over the next five years if demand growth stays strong

Peak demand was 8.6 GW as at August 2026 and could reach between 9.9 GW and 13 GW by 2031, driven by semiconductor manufacturing, data centres and electric vehicles

Singapore will raise LNG regasification capacity to 15 million tons per annum from 10 mtpa when a second terminal at Jurong Port starts operating by 2030.

Natural gas supplies about 95 percent of the city-state's electricity

Singapore expects to invest up to S 5.3billion( 4.15 billion) on its power grid between 2025 and 2029, including seven new transmission substations by 2031, up from four in the previous five years

Marine subsea surveys began this month for a second interconnector with Peninsular Malaysia, which would add up to 2 GW of capacity by 2030 alongside the existing 1 GW link

Energy storage capacity will rise to just over 1 gigawatt-hour by 2030 from about 350 megawatt-hours. Solar capacity is 2.3 GWp, with targets of 3 GWp by 2030 and 4 GWp by 2035

Reuters



