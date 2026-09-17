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NEWS

HKIA passenger volume hits 5.86m in Aug amid summer travel peaks

NEWS
1 hour ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) reported steady growth in August, handling 5.86 million passengers and 34,995 flight movements, representing year-on-year increases of 3.5 percent and 0.5 percent respectively.

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In a press release on Thursday (Sep 17), HKIA said single-day passenger volume exceeded 210,000 on August 1, marking the highest daily passenger traffic during the summer travel peak this year, excluding days affected by flight rescheduling due to adverse weather.

Transfer and transit passengers continued to drive overall passenger growth in August, 
recording a double-digit increase. Growth was mainly led by traffic with the mainland and South Korea, while the decline in the Middle East moderated further.

In the first eight months of the year, passenger volume grew by 10.1 percent year on year to 44.3 million, while flight movements increased by 3.5 percent year on year to 269,900.

On a 12-month rolling basis, passenger volume rose by 11.4 percent year on year to 65.0 million, while flight movements increased by 4.5 percent to 403,850.

Meanwhile, cargo volume declined by 1.2 percent year on year to 422,000 tonnes in August 2026. Exports declined by 8.8 percent year on year, partially offset by 18.2 percent growth in transshipments and 3.6 percent growth in imports.

Among key trading regions, Southeast Asia and the mainland remained resilient, helping to cushion softer traffic with Europe and the Middle East amid evolving regional trade dynamics.

HKIA said that from January to August this year, cargo traffic recorded year-on-year growth of 17 percent in the mainland, 14 percent in Southeast Asia, and 8 percent in Europe, offsetting declines in North America and the Middle East.

Additionally, total cargo throughput over the eight-month period increased by 2.6 percent year on year to 3.34 million tonnes. On a 12-month rolling basis, total cargo traffic reached over 5.15 million tonnes, up 2.7 percent year on year.

HKIA

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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