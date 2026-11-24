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24-11-2026 20:48 HKT
Following Tuesday’s crew unveiling in Jiuquan, China’s Shenzhou-24 spacecraft blasted off early yesterday and completed a 3.5-hour automated rendezvous, docking with the Tiangong space station’s Tianhe core module at 11.56am. As commander Tang Hongbo – making a record third Tiangong flight – flight engineer Wu Yi, and Pakistani payload specialist Muhammad Zeeshan Ali floated into the station for China’s ninth orbital reunion, the mission marked two historic milestones. Marking the 41st flight of China’s manned space program and the 680th launch of the Long March rocket series, the flight heralds both the impending homecoming of Hong Kong’s first astronaut, Lai Ka-ying, and the arrival of the first foreign spacefarer aboard China’s orbital outpost.
For Hong Kong, Lai’s mission represents far more than symbolic pride. Hong Kong’s first astronaut – and China’s first female payload specialist – Lai launched aboard Shenzhou-23 on May 24 and has now logged over 185 days in orbit, setting a national record for the longest single spaceflight by a Chinese woman. Praised by the China Manned Space Agency on Tuesday for her rigorous execution, she co-led molecular experiments on space-grown rice, operated the station’s robotic arm during extravehicular solar-wing repairs and debris-shield installations, and inspired local students through a live “Tiangong Classroom” broadcast.
Scheduled to return to Earth next week alongside teammate Zhang Zhiyuan and Ali – while Shenzhou-23 commander Zhu Yangzhu stays aboard for China’s first year-long mission – Lai embodies Hong Kong’s evolving role in national development. Long celebrated as a premier financial and trade super connector, the city is increasingly proving its value as a contributor to frontier science. Lai’s seamless integration into core orbital research validates the caliber of Hong Kong’s universities and laboratories. Following standard post-flight quarantine and medical recuperation in Beijing, her eventual return to Hong Kong will offer tangible inspiration for local youth, energizing talent pipelines for the Hetao Shenzhen-Hong Kong Science and Technology Innovation Co-operation Zone and reinforcing the city’s drive to become an international innovation hub.
Equally consequential is the presence of 40-year-old Muhammad Zeeshan Ali, who became both Pakistan’s first astronaut and the first foreign crew member aboard Tiangong – expanding China’s human spaceflight roster to 31 Chinese and one international astronaut. Selected and trained in Beijing following a February 2025 bilateral pact – building on a 2019 space cooperation framework – Ali mastered over 100 technical Chinese commands ahead of his short-term joint mission. Marking the 75th anniversary of China-Pakistan diplomatic ties, President Xi Jinping and Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari exchanged congratulatory messages yesterday, while Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hailed the flight as “not just one astronaut’s journey, but the journey of 240 million Pakistanis.”
Geopolitically, hosting an international astronaut carries profound strategic weight. Excluded from the International Space Station by Washington’s 2011 Wolf Amendment, China built Tiangong independently – and is now turning that self-reliance into diplomatic leverage. As the aging ISS nears retirement around 2030 and Washington rallies allies under the Artemis Accords, Beijing is positioning Tiangong as an inclusive “vessel of peace, friendship, and cooperation” open to the Global South. By demonstrating an end-to-end capability to train, launch, and host foreign astronauts, China has elevated its “ironclad” partnership with Pakistan from terrestrial infrastructure into orbital science, opening a new frontier for the Space Silk Road.