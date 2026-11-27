Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an was re-elected on Saturday after a nail-biting race against China critic Puma Shen in local elections held across the island democracy.

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Chiang, 47, is a rising star in the Kuomintang party (KMT), which favours closer relations with China, and is seen as a potential future presidential candidate.

Shen, 44, was the underdog in the race for Taipei, which has long been a traditional KMT stronghold in northern Taiwan.

After winning easily four years ago, Chiang faced a tougher contest against Shen, who was seeking to become the capital's first Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) mayor in nearly 30 years.

Voter surveys in the weeks leading up to election day showed Shen closing in on Chiang, or even slightly ahead of his rival.

Shen stood in front of thousands of supporters, some of them crying, less than four hours after polling stations closed to concede defeat in the race that has gripped the island.

"The result is already out -- I lost," Shen told the crowd.

Chiang went on stage a short time later, and thanked "legislator Shen and his supporters".

"Together, we have made this a celebration of democracy," Chiang told the audience.

Shen, a criminologist and former civil defence activist, became a lawmaker in 2024 and was an outspoken critic of Chinese interference operations against Taiwan.

He was accused by Beijing of being a "separatist" and barred from entering the country.

China claims Taiwan is part of its territory and has threatened to use force to annex the island.

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'Innovative campaign'

Shen was given little chance of success when he entered the race six months ago, but his savviness on social media and on the stump whipped up a frenzy of support, attracting many voters fed up with traditional politics.

Chiang supporter Chris Hsing, 50, was one of several hundred gathered outside the mayor's campaign office, where she watched a livestreamed vote count showing her candidate heading to victory.

She said she had been worried that Shen's huge support during the campaign had put Chiang "in a dangerous position".

In the end, Taipei voters saw what the mayor "has done, so they will continue to let him stay in this position and keep working hard for everyone", Hsing said, cradling her pet dog.

Shen supporter Olivia Lee, in her 40s, told AFP she was "disappointed" at the result "because I think Puma is truly remarkable", but she held out hopes for the next election.

While Shen "staged a very innovative campaign", Chiang secured enough support from the city's "more senior, conservative population", Albert Tzeng, a former KMT adviser, told AFP.

Those KMT voters were underestimated in polls because of their "reluctance to express their political preferences", Tzeng said.

"The interesting part is that the strongest force that mobilised them (to vote) is not the campaign of the KMT, but the reaction to the aggressive presence of Shen's supporters."

Shen's political future in the DPP looks more promising despite the loss, after showing his broad appeal among voters across the island.

Eyes on 2028

Taiwan's local elections decide about 11,000 positions, including mayors and magistrates, across its 22 cities and counties.

The government warned that China had used a range of tactics to try to influence the outcome of the elections, including "cognitive warfare" and "transnational repression".

The KMT was defending the 14 city and county seats it won in 2022. President Lai Ching-te's DPP was seeking to improve on the five seats it held.

In the end, the KMT won 11 seats, including Taipei and New Taipei City, while the DPP secured 10, and an independent bagged one, according to the official tally and party statements.

In the biggest upset of the night, the DPP won the central city of Taichung, where the outgoing KMT mayor Lu Shiow-yen is seen as a potential presidential candidate for 2028.

"Losing her home base, she now needs the support of a lot of KMT heavyweights to back her presidential push," said Lev Nachman, a political science professor at National Taiwan University.

However, KMT chairwoman Cheng Li-wun, whose pro-Beijing stance and political style have alienated her from many in her party, could see the result as "sufficient validation for her to either run herself or to push for a more China-leaning candidate" for 2028, said Raymond Kuo, an independent foreign policy specialist.

Analysts have cautioned that local elections are not a reliable predictor of how people might vote in presidential ballots, with history showing repeatedly that it can be the reverse.

Reuters